Sarasota Police identify man they say killed woman prior to officer-involved shooting incident

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police officials have identified the man who they say killed a woman prior to an officer involved shooting incident.
The shooting happened in the 2400 block of Bay Street.
According to SPD Chief of Police, Jim Rieser, a patrol officer was responding to a call after receiving information that shots had been fired.
SPD told the media that witnesses nearby said they heard a woman scream as shots were being fired. When the officer arrived on the scene, there was an encounter with one man who was armed with a gun, and preliminary information suggests that the man shot and killed a woman in front of the officer. He had also killed the woman’s dog. That man has been identified as Scott Tiati, 52.
SPD said the officer then fired his gun, but it is unknown whether Tiati was killed by the officer or died by a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The last officer-involved shooting for the Sarasota Police Department happened in April 2018.
