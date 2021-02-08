Sarasota and Manatee roll out more vaccination appointments

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Both Sarasota and Manatee county are getting Suncoast seniors ready for more covid-19 vaccinations this week
The counties spent the morning making calls to seniors in their standby pools to get them scheduled for appointments. Manatee said they will have over 5,000 seniors vaccinated by the end of the week. They also recommend that anyone who has signed up on the Manatee County portal for vaccination does not sign up on the state’s standby pool. By doing this, you might not get your next vaccination in Manatee.
This is only reiterated by the Sarasota Department of Health. It is important to keep your first vaccine and second vaccine in the same county to avoid any confusion with different brands of the vaccine.
“We have Moderna and we have Pfizer in the community, Sarasota has specifically Moderna,” said Steve Huard with Sarasota D.O.H. “We really need to be in Sarasota county at least twenty-eight days so we can get our second vaccination here. It’s really important we don’t mix vaccines.”
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.