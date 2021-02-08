Manatee County expecting to book 5,100 vaccine appointments this week

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) -Manatee County will begin calling seniors ages 65 and older in the county’s standby pool for vaccine appointments this week.
The County plans to book 1,700 appointments per day for seniors to be vaccinated Wednesday, Feb. 10, Thursday, Feb. 11 and Friday, Feb. 12 at Bennett Park, 400 Cypress Creek Blvd.
Manatee County will continue using its current vaccination enrollment process at vax.mymanatee.org instead of opting into a new statewide registration system at this time.
Local seniors who have enrolled with the local registration system do not need to enroll in the new state system. Enrolling in the state’s system will NOT get you an appointment as officials in Manatee County are NOT using it.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.