Manatee County elementary student gets sweet surprise
A sweet reunion at Johnson K-8 (Source: Manatee County Schools)
By ABC7 Staff | February 8, 2021 at 2:10 PM EST - Updated February 8 at 2:13 PM

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A student at Johnson K-8 School in Manatee County got a big surprise when she got to see her mother for the first time in over a year.

Chief Yeoman Diana Martin has been deployed on the USS Ralph Johnson. On Monday, she got to have a tearful reunion with her daughter who is in Kindergarten.

The entire reunion was caught on camera.

Martin’s daughter attends the same school where she went as a child and has been in the care of Martin’s mother. The pair left the school hand-in-hand for some quality time.

