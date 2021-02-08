Manatee County elementary student gets sweet surprise

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A student at Johnson K-8 School in Manatee County got a big surprise when she got to see her mother for the first time in over a year.
Chief Yeoman Diana Martin has been deployed on the USS Ralph Johnson. On Monday, she got to have a tearful reunion with her daughter who is in Kindergarten.
The entire reunion was caught on camera.
Martin’s daughter attends the same school where she went as a child and has been in the care of Martin’s mother. The pair left the school hand-in-hand for some quality time.
