Man charged after running onto field during Super Bowl

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - A man has been charged after running on to the field during the Super Bowl in what some Bucs fans are calling “the run of the game.”
Yuri Andrade was charged with trespassing after he made a mad dash down the field, sliding to avoid being captured. It was one of many viral moments of the night, as commentators called the play as he made it to the end zone before being tackled while trying to pull down his shorts. The Associated Press reports that Andrade was wearing shorts and a pink leotard or swimsuit.
Andrade has been released from jail.
Tampa station WTSP provided video of the incident to ABC7. You can watch it below.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.