Flag presented to family of fallen Bradenton soldier by Congressman Buchanan

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The family of a fallen Bradenton soldier received an American flag flown over the US Capitol during a private ceremony.
Congressman Vern Buchanan presented the flag flown to family members of Army Specialist Nicholas Panipinto to commemorate his service.
Panipinto died in a training accident at Camp Humphreys in South Korea in 2019 when the M2A3 Bradley Fighting Vehicle he was driving overturned during a road-test.
Buchanan sponsored and pushed legislation for military training reforms following Panipinto’s death.
“I’m honored to present Nick’s family with an American flag flown over the U.S. Capitol to commemorate their son’s service and sacrifice to our nation,” Buchanan said. “Specialist Panipinto will live on in our hearts as we continue to fight for military training reforms. I know how much these reforms mean to Nick’s family and I will work to ensure that no other family has to endure similar heartache.”
