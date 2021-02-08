First Alert Weather: Well above average temperatures all week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The cold front that moved past this weekend with rainstorms, has stalled to our south and is reversing direction and returning as a warm front today. As it passes by our winds shift and warm and humid air moves in. The frontal passage will promote a chance for showers or isolated thunderstorms today.
The rest of the workweek looks mostly dry for several days but very warm. Highs will be near 80 each day. By the end of the week, there will be enough moisture in the atmosphere and sufficiently warm weather to produce pop-up showers by Thursday and Friday. Sea fog in the mornings starting Tuesday will also be something we will watch for.
The best chance for rain will come Friday into Saturday and Sunday morning as another cold front approaches.
