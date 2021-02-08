First Alert Traffic: Bicyclist killed after being struck by Trolley on Siesta Key

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Deputies are assisting Florida Highway Patrol following a fatal crash involving a bicyclist and a trolley.
The fatality occurred on southbound Midnight Pass Road at Stickney Point Road in Sarasota. All southbound lanes of Midnight Pass Road are currently closed at the intersection of Stickney Point.
According to FHP officials, the bicyclist was traveling southbound on Midnight Pass Road approaching the Stickney Point Road intersection while the Trolley was traveling southbound on Midnight Pass Road. Officials say the bicyclist turned in front of the trolley violating the right of way.
The cyclist was thrown from the bike and pronounced deceased on scene by Sarasota County EMS.
Please avoid the area if possible.
