Deadline for consumer refund in Monat legal action approaching

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Attorney General Ashley Moody is urging eligible residents to claim monetary refunds from Monat Global Corp. before the fast approaching deadline.
The refunds from the cosmetics company are a result of litigation. Refunds may be available for consumers who were misled by the company’s advertising and marketing practices, Moody wrote in a Press release.
Eligible consumers must submit claims to the Florida Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division by Feb. 13.
Moody’s Consumer Protection Division investigated Monat based on allegations that the company offered consumers a discount on normal retail prices and free shipping, without clearly disclosing the requirement that consumers make numerous additional purchases over a certain dollar threshold in order to retain the deals.
The investigation also included allegations that the company falsely and deceptively advertised the effectiveness of its beauty products, claiming the products to be clinically proven to produce desired results. The investigation uncovered that the company allegedly falsely advertised that many of the products did not contain certain ingredients, including polyethylene glycol, petrochemicals, sulfates, harmful fragrances and gluten, and that the beauty products were 100% vegan.
Monat has agreed to refund eligible consumers that purchased certain products from the company between June 1, 2014 and Aug. 17, 2020; and who also submit a refund request with the Florida Attorney General’s Office postmarked by Feb.13. You can access the refund request form, click here. To meet eligibility, a refund request must include the following information:
- The consumer’s name;
- Sufficient information to identify the consumer’s purchase, such as the account number or proof of purchase;
- Reason for requesting a refund;
- Proof of returning the product for which a refund is sought, or if the product was not returned, an explanation declared under penalty of perjury of why the product could not be returned.
- A brief explanation as to how the consumer was misled or otherwise harmed in a transaction with Monat.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.