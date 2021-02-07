Tampa International reminds travelers to make plans for post Super Bowl departures

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - Tampa is urging anyone who is traveling post-Super Bowl to check for traffic and make plans ahead for departing flights
Tampa International Airport, in partnership with the NFL, wants to remind Super Bowl fans departing on Monday to plan ahead using the “5-4-3-2-1” guidelines. TPA will see some of its highest traffic in the 24 hours following the game, and using the 5-4-3-2-1 rule prior to departure will help fans avoid delays and stress on their way back home.
- 5 hours prior – Check out of hotel
- 4 hours prior – Request transportation
- 3 hours prior – Check in at ticket counter
- 2 hours – Proceed to TSA checkpoint
- 1 hour – Arrive at gate
