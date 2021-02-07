Suncoast bars and fans getting ready for Super Bowl 55

SIESTA KEY, Fla. (WWSB) - Fans getting excited about tomorrow’s Super Bowl 55 game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs. My Village Pub on Siesta Key was very busy on this Saturday before the game. It’s expected to be even busier tomorrow.
“We have been getting calls to reserve tables for over a month and a half and they’re still calling, we’re keeping most of our seating outdoors,” said Mike Granthon, Co-Owner of Above the Bar Hospitality Group.
There are plans to expand their outdoor seating for the Super Bowl. The game will be on all the tv’s at MVP. You can even order a drink like the Gronkzilla. Granthon says their crew wear masks and customers take off their masks when they are eating and drinking. Social distancing is in place and sanitizing is happening throughout the day. Some fans from Kansas City were also on hand getting ready for the big game as well.
“We’re going to find a place to watch it unless someone gives us tickets,” said Michael Hansen, a Kansas City Chiefs fan.
Some people ABC7 talked with say they will watch the game from a bar or some other spot, while others say they prefer watching it from the comfort of their home.
“I cannot wait to watch the game tomorrow, really looking forward to it,” said Diana Thelma, a Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan from Sarasota.
