Strong Storms Likely Early Sunday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A tornado watch as been issues for much of the region until 7am as a strong line of showers and thunderstorms looks to roll in around 4:30-5:30 AM. Damaging winds and isolated tornadoes are possible in those early hours. The line will progress to the southeast into the mid-morning time. By the afternoon, storms clear out and we will trend to a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures warm up into the week with the 80′s returning by mid-week.