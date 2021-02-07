Storms are weakening

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Our early morning line of storms has substantially weakened as it progresses to the southeast. The tornado watch that was in place has expired and now we will mainly watch for heavy downpours, gusty winds, and lightning. The storms will clear the area by the lunch hour, so any afternoon Super Bowl Sunday plan will have the green light. This afternoon we will see partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid 70′s along with some humid conditions. Heading into this week, temperatures will rebound back to the 80′s by mid-week. Next rain chances hold off till we head towards next weekend.