Soggy Super Bowl Plans

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We are tracking some showers and thunderstorms this Saturday evening; however, the strongest of these storms will stick about 30 miles or more north of Tampa. We will see this boundary move closer to Tampa Bay and into The Suncoast as we head into to the dawn hours of Sunday. Luckily, storm strength and dynamics substantially weaken by then. We may have a few strong showers and thunderstorms with gusty winds early Sunday between 6 and 10 o’clock in the morning. If you have Super Bowl Plans before noon, they may be a bit soggy but will start to dry out by the afternoon. Kick off time looks partly cloudy with temperatures in the 70′s with humid conditions on the rise.