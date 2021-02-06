Weekend Rain and Fog

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We’re tracking a cold front that will dominate our weekend weather. As the front approaches the Suncoast Saturday, scattered showers will develop in the afternoon, and areas of fog will develop overnight, too. As the front moves through overnight showers and thunderstorms become more widespread, lingering into Sunday morning. Computer models right now are indicating rain totals from a quarter inch to a half inch are most likely with this front. And more importantly, the rain should end by Noon Sunday, skies are clearing, drier air returns with a moderate northwest wind - Basically near perfect weather by 6:30pm kickoff at the Superbowl!