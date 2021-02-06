Warmer weekend ahead with some storms likely

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Warmer weather has finally returned to the Suncoast after the coldest week of 2021 this past week. With warm southerly winds we can expect the warmth to continue over the weekend and beyond. We we will also see some storms move in due to a storm system developing over the southeast U.S. This system will swing a weak cold front our way late Saturday into early Sunday morning.
The rain chance on Saturday afternoon is at 30% and jumping to 80% late Saturday night and into early Sunday morning. The rain chance will drop to 30% Sunday morning. Sunday afternoon skies will be partly cloudy with temperatures in the low 70′s.
Game time for Super Bowl XV looks nice with a kickoff temperature around 68 degrees and winds from the NW at 10 mph. No real threat of any rain during the game.
So the forecast for Saturday looks like this - Mostly sunny in the morning with temperatures around 60 to start the day and then becoming partly cloudy by the afternoon with a 30% chance for a few scattered showers. The high on Saturday will be around 75 degrees inland and low 70′s on the beaches.
Saturday evening expect skies to become mostly cloudy along with some sea fog possible as winds will be out of the SW at 10-15 mph bringing in some low clouds. The rain chance will pick up to 80% early Sunday morning with some of the storms bringing some heavy rain for some. There will be a few scattered thunderstorms with the line as it moves through our area. At this time I’m not expecting any severe weather with this front.
Sunday look for a few clouds in the morning with lows in the low to mid 60′s. Sunday afternoon we will see partly cloudy skies and highs in the low to mid 70′s.
Monday morning lows will be in the upper 50′s under partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance for showers during the day. The high around 75.
Tuesday will be warm with highs in the upper 70′s for most and mid 70′s at the beach. This warm weather will continue through Thursday and then another cold front begins to move in on Friday.
For boaters look for winds out of the south at 15-20 knots later in the day and seas running 2-3 feet and a moderate chop on the waters.
