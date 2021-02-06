Motorcyclist killed following crash in Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida Highway Patrol say that a 28-year-old man was killed following a crash at the intersection of Tallevast Road and 15th Street East in Manatee County.
According to FHP’s website, the incident took place around 2:40 p.m. Officials say the motorcyclist was traveling north on SR-683. A car was traveling south on the left turn lane on 15th Street East, north of Tallevast Road.
Officials say the motorcycle was driving at a speed faster than the posted limit. The car was trying to turn into a gas station parking lot when the motorcycle collided with the car.
Officials say the man was wearing a helmet. He was pronounced dead on scene.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.