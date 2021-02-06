Motorcyclist killed following crash in Manatee County

By ABC7 Staff | February 6, 2021 at 3:48 PM EST - Updated February 6 at 9:24 PM

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida Highway Patrol say that a 28-year-old man was killed following a crash at the intersection of Tallevast Road and 15th Street East in Manatee County.

According to FHP’s website, the incident took place around 2:40 p.m. Officials say the motorcyclist was traveling north on SR-683. A car was traveling south on the left turn lane on 15th Street East, north of Tallevast Road.

Officials say the motorcycle was driving at a speed faster than the posted limit. The car was trying to turn into a gas station parking lot when the motorcycle collided with the car.

Officials say the man was wearing a helmet. He was pronounced dead on scene.

