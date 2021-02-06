Publix has yet to announce when they will house vaccines on the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Pinellas and Pasco now can look toward Publix as a vaccine provider, but there is no immediate estimate for the Suncoast to share the same benefits.
Friday marked the first day senior residents of Pasco and Pinellas could get vaccines from Publix. ABC7 reached out to the Publix corporate office to see when Suncoast seniors can count on Publix as a resource but have gotten no response yet. The Sarasota Department of Health says they are still in the dark as well but are hoping for the future.
They said their immediate goal is to get as much accessibility as possible to vaccines.
“We have a high population of elderly people,” said Sarasota resident Katie Elliot. “The more locations the better.”
