Manatee County Animal Services in need of people to foster dogs following plumbing issues around kennel area

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - Dogs of all shapes and sizes will need a temporary home. There’s a plumbing emergency at Manatee County Animal Services and they need your help.
“It’s important right now to find foster homes because this is going to be a pretty extensive type of repairs that are needed,” said Hans Wohlgefahrt, Outreach and Event Specialist for Manatee County Animal Services. “It’s going to be loud and the shelter is already a stressful place for these pets.”
These repairs will impact half of the kennel’s capacity, so around 30 dogs need to be placed in temporary homes over the next few days.
“There’s no commitment needed, we would love for them to be in the home for a week,” said Wohlgefahrt. “We’ll provide all the supplies including crate and food, anything else that the pet might need and when the time is done during the end of the week, you can just bring the pet back, it’s a mutually beneficial time for both parties.”
If you are interested in fostering a dog you can call Manatee County Animal Services or check out their website.
“We have an express foster application, it’s very easy to do where we just get enough information about your household and if you have other pets,” said Wohlgefahrt. “We will start making the match happen, we are wanting to have these dogs in foster homes by Tuesday.”
Manatee County Animal Services can be reached at 941-742-5933 or by logging onto https://www.mymanatee.org/departments/public_safety/animal_services.
