Good Morning Suncoast Saturday Weather at 7 AM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We start the day with fog, the fog dissipates mid-morning, then the fog returns near sunset. As the front approaches the Suncoast Saturday, hit and mis showers will develop in the afternoon, then end for early evening.
As the front moves through overnight showers and thunderstorms become more widespread, lingering into Sunday morning. Computer models right now are indicating rain totals from a quarter inch to a half inch are most likely with this front. And more importantly, the rain should end by Noon Sunday, skies are clearing, drier air returns with a moderate northwest wind - Basically near perfect weather by 6:30pm kickoff at the Superbowl!
Temps stay comfortable in the 70s for the coming week. But we’re tracking another front for the following weekend, so another round of showers and thunderstorms could develop for Friday and next Saturday.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.