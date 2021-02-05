What impact will Super Bowl tourism have on the Suncoast ?

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Super Bowl hype may just put the Suncoast on the map even more.
The Bradenton Visitor’s Bureau says that the Super Bowl will highlight the Suncoast as a great vacation spot. According to them, the beaches of Venice to Anne Maria Island are already attractive to so many guests due to their calm nature. It could get even busier as early as March.
“The economic impact of the Super Bowl doesn’t just stop this week. It extends far beyond that,” said Elliott Falcone of Bradenton Visitors Bureau
While the weekend of the Super Bowl looks pretty normal for hotels on the Suncoast, some resort owners such as Eric Carin at Cedar Cove are excited at the prospect of increased attraction for our sunny beaches.
“We are getting that buzz about Super Bowl, so we are looking forward to booking more folks to come and stay with us,” said Carin.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.