Warmer weather for the weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Rain can be a big factor to the outcome of a football game being played outdoors. Dropped passes, fumbles, slips by players trying to defend receivers and running backs slipping on the wet field are just a few of the problems that can occur. A developing storm along an old front boundary will bring a good chance for showers and even a few thunderstorms this weekend, but It looks like all the rain will be out of here by the kickoff which is 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.