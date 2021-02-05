Warmer weather for the weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Rain can be a big factor to the outcome of a football game being played outdoors. Dropped passes, fumbles, slips by players trying to defend receivers and running backs slipping on the wet field are just a few of the problems that can occur. A developing storm along an old front boundary will bring a good chance for showers and even a few thunderstorms this weekend, but It looks like all the rain will be out of here by the kickoff which is 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.
This system will begin to impact the Suncoast late Saturday and continue with showers and a few thunderstorms during the morning hours on Sunday. Some of the rain could be heavy at times with one or two of the storms becoming strong. The rain chance is at 60% for the morning hours and goes down to 20% by 6 p.m.
Until then we can expect a gradual warming trend beginning Friday morning with lows in the upper 40′s to low 50′s and warm up to 73 under mostly sunny skies Friday.
Friday night look for mostly fair skies and lows in the upper 50′s to start the day on Saturday. Saturday we will see partly cloudy skies to mostly cloudy skies at times with a high of 74 with a 40% chance for mainly late afternoon showers.
Saturday night expect clouds along with a good chance for showers and a few thunderstorms as the front begins to move in. Right now it appears that the storms won’t be severe but we could see a couple of them bring some gusty winds and some brief periods of heavy rain.
A few showers may linger around a bit Sunday morning but most of the rain will clear out of here by the afternoon. The high on Sunday should be in the low to mid 70′s.
Sunday night look for partly cloudy skies and temperatures falling into the mid 60′s by the end of the Super bowl. Lows on Monday will be in the low 60′s.
Monday we will see variable cloudiness with a chance for a few showers mainly in the afternoon the high on Monday around 74 degrees.
Warmer weather expected to stick around through the work week next week with highs in the mid 70′s and even some upper 70′s by Thursday.
For boaters expect the wind to be out of the south at 10-15 knots and seas 2-4 feet and a moderate chop on the bays and inland waters.
