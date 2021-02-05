Statewide positivity rate shrinks prior to Super Bowl weekend

(Source: KEYC News Now)
By ABC7 Staff | February 5, 2021 at 5:38 PM EST - Updated February 5 at 5:38 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The statewide COVID-19 positivity rate is back down to 5.80% prior to Super Bowl weekend.

Manatee and Sarasota Counties reported 4.54% and 2.45% respectively.

Since March, 1,763,873 positive cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, an increase of 10,946 cases since yesterday’s update.

210 new deaths have been reported since Thursday, bringing total deaths to 27,457. Any increases in death totals does not indicate that all the deaths occurred in the last 24 hours

188,595 people were tested Thursday statewide. Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast:

CASE DATA FOR MANATEE

Total Cases: 29,230   Residents: 28,702   Residents Not in Florida: 0   Non-Residents: 528

Conditions and Care   Deaths: 506   Hospitalizations*     Residents: 1,287     Non-Residents: 31

Demographics of Cases

Age:   Age Range: 0 to 103   Median Age: 42

Gender:   Male: 13,271  (46%)   Female: 15,113 (53%)   Unknown/No data: 318 (<1%)

Race:   Black: 2,460  (9%)   White: 17,407  (61%)   Other: 4,613  (16%)   Unknown/No Data: 4,222  (15%)

Ethnicity:   Hispanic: 6,671  (23%)   Not-Hispanic: 15,484  (54%)   Unknown/No Data: 6,547  (23%)

CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA

Total Cases: 25,251   Residents: 24,172   Residents Not in Florida: 0   Non-Residents: 1,079

Conditions and Care   Deaths: 651   Hospitalizations*     Residents: 1,187     Non-Residents: 48

Demographics of Cases

Age:   Age Range: 0 to 105   Median Age: 49

Gender:   Male: 11,225  (46%)   Female: 12,835 (53%)   Unknown/No data: 112 (<1%)

Race:   Black: 1,398  (6%)   White: 17,063  (71%)   Other: 1,882  (8%)   Unknown/No Data: 3,829  (16%)

Ethnicity:   Hispanic: 2,743  (11%)   Not-Hispanic: 13,904  (58%)   Unknown/No Data: 7,525  (31%)

