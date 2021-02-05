Statewide positivity rate shrinks prior to Super Bowl weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The statewide COVID-19 positivity rate is back down to 5.80% prior to Super Bowl weekend.
Manatee and Sarasota Counties reported 4.54% and 2.45% respectively.
Since March, 1,763,873 positive cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, an increase of 10,946 cases since yesterday’s update.
210 new deaths have been reported since Thursday, bringing total deaths to 27,457. Any increases in death totals does not indicate that all the deaths occurred in the last 24 hours
188,595 people were tested Thursday statewide. Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast:
CASE DATA FOR MANATEE
Total Cases: 29,230 Residents: 28,702 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 528
Conditions and Care Deaths: 506 Hospitalizations* Residents: 1,287 Non-Residents: 31
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 103 Median Age: 42
Gender: Male: 13,271 (46%) Female: 15,113 (53%) Unknown/No data: 318 (<1%)
Race: Black: 2,460 (9%) White: 17,407 (61%) Other: 4,613 (16%) Unknown/No Data: 4,222 (15%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 6,671 (23%) Not-Hispanic: 15,484 (54%) Unknown/No Data: 6,547 (23%)
CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA
Total Cases: 25,251 Residents: 24,172 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 1,079
Conditions and Care Deaths: 651 Hospitalizations* Residents: 1,187 Non-Residents: 48
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 105 Median Age: 49
Gender: Male: 11,225 (46%) Female: 12,835 (53%) Unknown/No data: 112 (<1%)
Race: Black: 1,398 (6%) White: 17,063 (71%) Other: 1,882 (8%) Unknown/No Data: 3,829 (16%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 2,743 (11%) Not-Hispanic: 13,904 (58%) Unknown/No Data: 7,525 (31%)
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.