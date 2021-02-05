Sarasota Memorial Hospital’s frontline workers readying to attend Super Bowl LV

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A group of 24 Sarasota Memorial Hospital frontline health care workers are getting ready to embark on a one of a kind opportunity. On Sunday the team will head to Tampa to cheer on the Bucs for Super Bowl LV.
No matter who you’re rooting for in Sunday night’s game, it’s healthcare workers around the country that many feel deserve the applause.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell crashed the SMH Zoom meeting, surprising the group of workers in the Five Waldemere unit, with the good news, saying he was emotionally taken by their words.
He went on to say, “The reason I wanted to get on this call and thank you all - I wanted to tell you that we want your team to be there. I want to personally invite each member of your team, the Five Waldemere unit, to be our guests at the Super Bowl.”
You could see the nurses overcome with excitement and cheering in the background.
Registered Nurse Lucelly Alarcon made sure SMH wasn’t left out, when she found out that the NFL was inviting health-care workers, saying, “I sent out an email, I said everybody send me pictures, let’s put together a slide show. I figured out how to put together this movie with very dramatic music and we attached it to all these emails and put it on social media and tagged everybody and they saw it somehow!”
The team from Five Waldemere work on one of the busiest Covid units at SMH. Sunday they will trade in their scrubs for Bucs gear and get a break they’ve earned.
“When we saw him (Roger Goodell) come on, we didn’t know what to expect. I think all of us had a sense of excitement that goes beyond what words can even express” said Nurse Educator Doris Cahueque.
“I’ve been a life-long BUCS fan...so this is like the cherry on top of the sundae on top of the sundae” says RN Stephen Smith.
And they’re in good company, thousands of health care workers around the country have received their tickets and are headed to the big game
“There’s a vaccine. We are going to be there representing that vaccine and the hope that that vaccine brings to the nation and to the world,” says RN and Case Manager Rebecca Izquierdo.
All of the health care heroes have received both doses of the Covid vaccine prior to game-day. SMH telling ABC7 that their team will board the bus to Tampa around noon.
