Sarasota County to distribute more vaccines, calls go out Saturday at 11 a.m.

By ABC7 Staff | February 5, 2021 at 6:08 PM EST - Updated February 5 at 6:08 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Starting Saturday at 11 a.m., Sarasota County will be calling to schedule first-dose clinics next week.

The Department of Health in Sarasota County received an allocation of 7,000 first doses for next week.

First-dose clinics will be Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. There will be a second-dose clinic Thursday for individuals who received their first dose Jan. 8-15 at DOH-Sarasota. Second-dose appointment notifications will go out early next week.

