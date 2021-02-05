Sarasota County to distribute more vaccines, calls go out Saturday at 11 a.m.

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Starting Saturday at 11 a.m., Sarasota County will be calling to schedule first-dose clinics next week.
The Department of Health in Sarasota County received an allocation of 7,000 first doses for next week.
First-dose clinics will be Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. There will be a second-dose clinic Thursday for individuals who received their first dose Jan. 8-15 at DOH-Sarasota. Second-dose appointment notifications will go out early next week.
