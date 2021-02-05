Hospice workers not considered front line workers for COVID-19 vaccine

“When serving patients in their own homes, Hospice team members interact with a diverse range of caregivers and family members. In some cases, caregivers and family members are surprised and concerned that frontline health care workers entering their homes are not vaccinated for COVID-19. Paradoxically, the other end of the spectrum of caregivers and family members discount the seriousness of the pandemic, live life accordingly, and refuse to wear masks and maintain social distancing while the Hospice team members are present. These scenarios lead to access issues.”