Hospice workers not considered front line workers for COVID-19 vaccine

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - People who are 65 and older and healthcare workers in Florida have been prioritized for the COVID-19 vaccine. However, hospice workers and in-home healthcare workers are not a part of that group.
Florida has about 20,000 hospice workers, and according to the Florida Hospice and Palliative Care Association, those workers take care of more than 140,000 patients.
“We’re way below hitting 50 percent of colleagues that have been able to receive the vaccine,” said Jonathan Fleece, President and CEO of Tidewell Hospice.
Tidewell is one of the hospice providers on the Suncoast and has about 1,000 employees. Fleece told ABC7 that their employees who work at nursing homes and assisted living facilities are able to get the vaccine, unlike their employees who work at patients’ homes.
“It’s a race because the more people we can get vaccinated, the more we can keep these variants from growing,” he said.
This week, Congressman Vern Buchanan sent a letter to Governor Ron DeSantis. In it he says “we must ensure that these vital caregivers are able to be vaccinated as soon as possible.”
The Florida Hospice and Palliative Care Association also sending a letter to the Governor. It says:
“When serving patients in their own homes, Hospice team members interact with a diverse range of caregivers and family members. In some cases, caregivers and family members are surprised and concerned that frontline health care workers entering their homes are not vaccinated for COVID-19. Paradoxically, the other end of the spectrum of caregivers and family members discount the seriousness of the pandemic, live life accordingly, and refuse to wear masks and maintain social distancing while the Hospice team members are present. These scenarios lead to access issues.”
ABC7 asked Paul Ledford, President and CEO of the Florida Hospice and Palliative Care Association how many healthcare workers have been vaccinated so far. He said it’s less than 10 percent.
“When they’re going into people’s homes, most people have their own caregivers and there’s family members around, they can be exposed by that contact as well,” said Ledford.
ABC7 reached out to the Governor’s office and the Florida Department of Health for a comment and they have not responded yet.
