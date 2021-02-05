First Alert Weather: Warmer Friday with weekend showers

With the warm south flow of air over colder Gulf waters there will be the potential for sea fog tomorrow morning. After it mixes out we get a mostly sunny sky and mild temperatures. Later in the afternoon when clouds begin to build our rain chance will increase. Watch for the maximum rain chance overnight Saturday and into Sunday morning as the cold front approaches. There is the chance for thunderstorms, but severe weather is not anticipated. Total rainfall will be in the half inch range in the heavier pockets. Things should start to settle down and clear by late Sunday as the front sinks south and stalls. The front returns Monday as a warm front with another chance for showers.