Elections supervisor reminds North Port voters of vote-by-mail request deadline

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The deadline is approaching to request a vote-by-mail ballot in North Port’s special election and the Holiday Park Park and Recreation District election, both scheduled for March 9.
Voters may request a vote-by-mail ballot online at SarasotaVotes.com/VotebyMail or by calling 941.861.8618. The deadline to request a vote-by-mail ballot be mailed to a voter is 5 p.m., Saturday, February 27.
Voted ballots may be returned by mail or in person but must be received in the elections office by 7 p.m. on election night to be counted. The cost to return a ballot by mail is one Forever stamp or $.55 postage.
Beginning March 1, voted ballots may be returned at a drive-thru, drop-off point at the North Port elections office location (Biscayne Plaza, 13640 Tamiami Trail) as follows:
- Monday, March 1–Saturday, March 6 and Monday, March 8, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tuesday, March 9 (election day), from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
