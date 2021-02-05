BBB warns of phony Amazon scam

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Better Business Bureau is warning of a scam affecting Amazon shoppers.
The Better Business Bureau is receiving reports that con artists are posing as Amazon employees, calling people, and claiming to need information about their account or that something is wrong with an order.
The phone rings and when answered, it is a recorded message claiming to be from Amazon stating there is a problem with your Amazon account. The messages range from a fraudulent charge on your Prime card to a lost or damaged package to an unfulfilled order for an iPhone. They will ask for your personal information.
The con artists are spoofing other organizations’ phone numbers to help disguise their calls and lend them credibility - including BBB’s number! That means they are probably using other phone numbers too, so watch out.
If you’ve gotten a phony call or been the victim of another scam, make others aware by filing a report on BBB Scam Tracker.
