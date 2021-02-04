U.S. Attorney for Northern District of Florida releases statement on shooting deaths of FBI agents

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Following the tragic Tuesday deaths of two FBI agents, Daniel Alfin and Laura Schwartzenberger, the U.S. Attorney - Northern District of Florida, Lawrence Keefe, released a statement in which he recognized the “honor” and “daily risk” taken by special agents.
Tuesday morning, Alfin and Schwartzenberger were killed in a shooting when they arrived to search an apartment in a child pornography case.
You can read the full statement below.
“Our hearts are filled with concern and grief about the FBI agents who lost their lives or were wounded in the line of duty today in south Florida. All of us in local, state, and federal law enforcement recognize and honor the daily risk taken by the brave women and men who dedicate themselves to keeping the public safe. This tragic incident is especially heart-wrenching as it affects our U.S. Department of Justice family here in Florida. Our thoughts and prayers are with the agents, their loved ones, and their colleagues on this most difficult day.”
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.