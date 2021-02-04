Sarasota Police looking for 2 boat burglars

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police are looking for 2 boat burglars that hit a vessel last month, making off with thousands of dollars in valuables.
It happened on January 16th, at the Marina Plaza. According to police 2 men are seen on video breaking into the boat and taking items. More than 3-thousand dollars worth of items is estimated to have been stolen.
If you have any information about this crime you are asked to contact Detective Fergus of the Sarasota Police Department at 941-263-6059.
