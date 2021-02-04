Advertise With Us
1 person has died following a motorcycle crash on Manasota Key Road

By ABC7 Staff
Updated: Feb. 4, 2021 at 11:19 AM EST
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A 29-year-old motorcyclist has died following a crash on Manasota Key Road that happened over the weekend.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the operator was traveling on Manasota Key Road, south of Manasota Beach Road. The motorcycle ran off the road to the right, and collided with a tree and mailbox in the 6300 block.

FHP says the man was wearing a helmet.

He was taken to the hospital and died Feb. 3. His name has not yet been released.

