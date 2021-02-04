New charges for woman accused of putting man’s body in trash to collect his benefits

BRADENTON Fla. (WWSB) - The woman accused of dumping a man’s body into a trash can weeks after his death is now facing more charges in connection with the case.
Michelle Haney was initially arrested on a charge of Abuse of a Dead Human Body. Haney was charged after the body of Jon Christopher Leonard was found near the trailer park at Windmill Manor in Bradenton in December.
She was living with Leonard at the time, tells detectives that back in July she found Leonard deceased inside the residence at 5023 Windmill Manor Ave.
Instead of calling the Sheriff’s Office she stored his body in a closet and is accused of putting his body inside a trash can, sealed it up, and took it to a neighbor’s residence. She told the neighbor, who was unaware of what was inside, that she’d be back to pick it up later.
She admitted to deputies that she did this in order to continuing using his social security benefits after he died.
Haney is now facing an additional charge of Personal Identification of a Deceased Individual and Scheme to Defraud.. Investigators say she spent more than $6,300 in disability income that should have terminated when Leonard passed away.
She was already in jail on the original charge.
