Florida sets aside COVID-19 vaccines for Holocaust survivors, homebound seniors

ADVENTURA, Fla. (WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday that Florida will be launching a program to bring COVID-19 vaccines to homebound seniors with doses set aside for Holocaust victims.
1,500 doses a week will be set aside for homebound seniors and those with limited transportation who are unable to get to a vaccination distribution center.
The first 750 doses of this will go to Holocaust survivors. Judy Rodan, an 83 year old Holocaust survivor, received her second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine with the Governor by her side.
Rodan survived Auschwitz. The governor said the state will work with Jewish organizations to identify Holocaust survivors who qualify.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.