Florida representative to introduce ‘Ethan’s Law’ in honor of Sarasota boy killed in boating accident

McFarland said that she received wide support for the bill, working with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), boat owners associations, boat manufacturers, and various other marine safety stakeholders when crafting the bill’s language. “Whenever there’s a tragedy, particularly when a young child dies, you always wonder what could have been done to prevent it from happening,” said McFarland. “I’m honored to be working with the Issacs family to make the Florida waterways safer.”