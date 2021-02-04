FDOH reports small increase in state positivity rate

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The statewide COVID-19 positivity rate creeped back up slightly to 8.76 in Thursday’s dashboard update.
Manatee and Sarasota Counties reported 6.4% and 7.78% respectively.
Since March, 1,752,330 positive cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, an increase of 7,585 cases since yesterday’s update.
228 new deaths have been reported since Wednesday, bringing total deaths to 27,247. Any increases in death totals does not indicate that all the deaths occurred in the last 24 hours
86,631 people were tested Wednesday statewide. Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast:
CASE DATA FOR MANATEE
Total Cases: 29,041 Residents: 28,521 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 520
Conditions and Care Deaths: 505 Hospitalizations* Residents: 1,282 Non-Residents: 31
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 103 Median Age: 42
Gender: Male: 13,178 (46%) Female: 15,030 (53%) Unknown/No data: 313 (<1%)
Race: Black: 2,444 (9%) White: 17,305 (61%) Other: 4,563 (16%) Unknown/No Data: 4,209 (15%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 6,634 (23%) Not-Hispanic: 15,376 (54%) Unknown/No Data: 6,511 (23%)
CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA
Total Cases: 25,158 Residents: 24,079 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 1,079
Conditions and Care Deaths: 651 Hospitalizations* Residents: 1,183 Non-Residents: 48
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 105 Median Age: 49
Gender: Male: 11,182 (46%) Female: 12,788 (53%) Unknown/No data: 109 (<1%)
Race: Black: 1,385 (6%) White: 17,006 (71%) Other: 1,874 (8%) Unknown/No Data: 3,814 (16%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 2,736 (11%) Not-Hispanic: 13,841 (57%) Unknown/No Data: 7,502 (31%)
