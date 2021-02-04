FDOH reports small increase in state positivity rate

FDOH reports small increase in state positivity rate
(Source: KEYC News Now)
By ABC7 Staff | February 4, 2021 at 5:34 PM EST - Updated February 4 at 5:34 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The statewide COVID-19 positivity rate creeped back up slightly to 8.76 in Thursday’s dashboard update.

Manatee and Sarasota Counties reported 6.4% and 7.78% respectively.

Since March, 1,752,330 positive cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, an increase of 7,585 cases since yesterday’s update.

228 new deaths have been reported since Wednesday, bringing total deaths to 27,247. Any increases in death totals does not indicate that all the deaths occurred in the last 24 hours

86,631 people were tested Wednesday statewide. Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast:

CASE DATA FOR MANATEE

Total Cases: 29,041   Residents: 28,521   Residents Not in Florida: 0   Non-Residents: 520

Conditions and Care   Deaths: 505   Hospitalizations*     Residents: 1,282     Non-Residents: 31

Demographics of Cases

Age:   Age Range: 0 to 103   Median Age: 42

Gender:   Male: 13,178  (46%)   Female: 15,030 (53%)   Unknown/No data: 313 (<1%)

Race:   Black: 2,444  (9%)   White: 17,305  (61%)   Other: 4,563  (16%)   Unknown/No Data: 4,209  (15%)

Ethnicity:   Hispanic: 6,634  (23%)   Not-Hispanic: 15,376  (54%)   Unknown/No Data: 6,511  (23%)

CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA

Total Cases: 25,158   Residents: 24,079   Residents Not in Florida: 0   Non-Residents: 1,079

Conditions and Care   Deaths: 651   Hospitalizations*     Residents: 1,183     Non-Residents: 48

Demographics of Cases

Age:   Age Range: 0 to 105   Median Age: 49

Gender:   Male: 11,182  (46%)   Female: 12,788 (53%)   Unknown/No data: 109 (<1%)

Race:   Black: 1,385  (6%)   White: 17,006  (71%)   Other: 1,874  (8%)   Unknown/No Data: 3,814  (16%)

Ethnicity:   Hispanic: 2,736  (11%)   Not-Hispanic: 13,841  (57%)   Unknown/No Data: 7,502  (31%)

