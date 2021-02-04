DOH-Sarasota releases update on second vaccine appointments, number of distributed shots

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - DOH-Sarasota has released a COVID-19 vaccine update Wednesday to update the number of vaccines distributed.
As of Feb. 4, vaccination appointments have been scheduled for individuals with Everbridge account numbers up to 7,474.
Second doses are being offered to those who received their first dose Jan. 4-7 until 4:30 Thursday and from 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Friday.
If you have not received a notification about a second appointment, please report to Sarasota Square Mall during clinic hours. Appointments are scheduled to prevent excess vaccine doses at the end of the day.
Walk up appointments are not available.
