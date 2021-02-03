Vaccines distributed to school district employees 65 years or older on the Suncoast

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) -Hundreds of Suncoast school district employees 65 and older received the COVID-19 vaccine this week. The group of people included substitutes, school bus drivers, custodians, teacher aides and the list goes on.
Taylor is one of 300 Manatee schools employee 65 and older who were able to get vaccinated thanks to a partnership between the district and MCR Health.
“It is a weight lifted off my shoulders,” said teacher aide Miriam Ortiz.
From teacher aide’s to substitute teachers.
" I’ll just feel much more comfortable once I get the second vaccine,” said substitute teacher Judy Freeman.
Across county lines more than 400 Sarasota County school district employees were also vaccinated on Sunday at the new Department of Health in Sarasota site at Sarasota Square Mall.
