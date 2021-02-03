Cold winter weather continues on Wednesday for Florida

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The slow moving Nor’easter will keep a steady NNW wind all day long on Wednesday. This means highs will once again be well below the average of 72 degrees. Winds won’t be as strong as Tuesday but still a breeze of 10-15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph can be expected.
Layer the kids up before they head out to school as lows will be in the mid 40′s for most with wind chills in the upper 30′s to low 40′s. There will be plenty of sunshine on Wednesday with a high of only 62 degrees.
Wednesday night and Thursday morning will be the coldest with lows in the upper 30′s to low 40′s and there will be a possibility of some frost for wind protected areas inland away from the beaches.
By Thursday things start to shift once again with winds starting to veer to the ENE which will warm things up into the mid to upper 60′s. We will still see generally sunny skies.
Friday looks nice with temperatures bouncing back to normal with a low of 50 and a high in the low 70′s. Should be a really nice day to thaw out a bit after several days of very chilly weather this past week.
Saturday a disturbance will develop along a stationary front in the Gulf. This system will bring an increase in cloudiness along with a 30% chance for a few showers mainly later in the day. This system will eventually swing a cold front our way late Saturday and early Sunday. The rain chance overnight is at 40% and lows in the upper 50′s to start your Sunday.
Sunday we will see mostly cloudy skies and a 50% chance for mainly morning and early afternoon showers. It now looks like most of the rain will be to our south by the time the Super bowl kicks off. Temperatures will be in the upper 60′s to near 70 on Sunday and fall through the evening. Kickoff temperature will be around 65 degrees or so. Winds shouldn’t be too strong coming in from the NNW at 10-15 mph.
Throughout the game temperatures will drop to around 60 by the end of the game.
Monday it gets cool again with highs in the mid 60′s under partly cloudy skies.
For boaters expect winds out of the NW at 15-10 knots and seas 3-5 feet and a moderate chop on the waters.
