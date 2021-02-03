Cold winter weather continues on Wednesday for Florida

Sunday we will see mostly cloudy skies and a 50% chance for mainly morning and early afternoon showers. It now looks like most of the rain will be to our south by the time the Super bowl kicks off. Temperatures will be in the upper 60′s to near 70 on Sunday and fall through the evening. Kickoff temperature will be around 65 degrees or so. Winds shouldn’t be too strong coming in from the NNW at 10-15 mph.