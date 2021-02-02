Sheriff: Man leaves cell phone behind at burglary

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A Charlotte County man is in jail after deputies say he left behind his phone at the scene of a car burglary.
The incident occurred in the early morning hours of Jan. 31. A newspaper delivery man noticed a man in the driver’s seat of a car in a driveway. The witness stated he observed the male quickly exit the vehicle closing the driver’s door then run on foot behind the house. Upon arrival, deputies contacted the homeowner who confirmed that her car was unlocked. Nothing was stolen.
Deputies also discovered that more vehicles had been broken into in the area.
As officers canvassed the area, they discovered a cell phone face down in one of the cars. Deputies say the phone began to ring, so officers conducted a controlled phone call. Officers called back the number that was on caller I.D.
A male answered the phone and stated he was “Kim.” The deputy told the man that he had found a lost phone and offered to meet him to exchange it. Kim agreed to meet at the nearby Circle K, 2035 N. Beach Rd. On scene, the man stated his son was looking for his phone in the area. He identified his son as John J. Rawle.. Kim admitted that John had a history in North Carolina that involved breaking into vehicles.
Officers caught up with Rawle who admitted to the burglaries.
Rawle was charged with six counts of Burglary of an Unoccupied Conveyance, for knowingly and intentionally entering the victim’s vehicles with intent to commit theft.
