Second COVID-19 dose appointments in Sarasota County

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Sarasota County leaders say they’re aware of people across the community who haven’t received the notification for their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine yet.
In a social media post on Monday afternoon county leaders said they’re helping the Florida Department of Health in Sarasota to streamline the information to them. If you received your first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine any time between January 4 and January 8 in Sarasota County and you did not get an appointment confirmation they’re asking you to write your name down in their social media posts to share with the DOH.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.