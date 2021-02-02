Sarasota’s Assistant City Manager John Lege will resign Feb. 16

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - John Lege, the City of Sarasota’s Assistant City Manager since Sept. 2016, has announced his resignation effective Feb. 16, 2021 at the close of business. No immediate reason was given for his nearing departure.
Throughout his resignation letter, Lege details the work he and his fellow peers were able to successfully pass, including balanced budgets while increasing city reserves, increasing the bond rating of Sarasota to the second highest level possible, as well as successfully negotiating interlocal agreements with Sarasota County on the settling of the CRA dispute and the transfer of parks.
He concluded by saying he appreciates the opportunity to serve the citizens of Sarasota, and says that many challenges lie ahead for the city, while also giving the city success.
