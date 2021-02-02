Sarasota County Emergency Management opens up cold weather shelters

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Emergency Management officials have coordinated with municipal partners and the Salvation Army to provide cold weather sheltering for those in need due to the predicted drop in temperatures this evening.
In Sarasota, The Salvation Army - Center of Hope, 1400 10th Street, Sarasota, will serve as a cold weather shelter. Intake will begin at 7 p.m. Dinner will be served at 5 p.m. and breakfast will be served at 5:30 a.m.
In North Port, 100 Church at 14525 Tamiami Trail, North Port will serve as the cold weather shelter with operations beginning at 6 p.m. Tuesday, February 2, 2021. Dinner will be served at 5 p.m.
Please bring your pets inside.
Sarasota County Fire Department officials advise citizens to use caution when heating their home, as the risk of fire and carbon monoxide poisoning increase during very cold weather due to the improper use of heating devices, so extreme caution is advised.
