Mote Marine Laboratory’s prognosticating manatees, otters disagree on who will win Super Bowl

Forget the groundhog! This is the animal prediction we wanted to hear.

The animals at Mote Marine Laboratory are split on who is gonna win Super Bowl LV. (Source: Mote Marine)
By ABC7 Staff | February 2, 2021 at 10:58 AM EST - Updated February 2 at 10:58 AM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Two of Mote Marine Laboratory’s animals have predicted that the Bucs will win Super Bowl LV in Tampa, as they become the first team to play a Super Bowl at home. The other two voters picked Kansas City.

Mote shared video of the predictions with ABC7. This is the 14th anniversary of the pick.

Manatees

Buffett went first, picked Buccaneers

Hugh went second, picked Chiefs

North American river otters

Jane went first, picked Buccaneers

Pippi went second, picked Chiefs

