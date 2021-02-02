Mote Marine Laboratory’s prognosticating manatees, otters disagree on who will win Super Bowl

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Two of Mote Marine Laboratory’s animals have predicted that the Bucs will win Super Bowl LV in Tampa, as they become the first team to play a Super Bowl at home. The other two voters picked Kansas City.
Mote shared video of the predictions with ABC7. This is the 14th anniversary of the pick.
Manatees
Buffett went first, picked Buccaneers
Hugh went second, picked Chiefs
North American river otters
Jane went first, picked Buccaneers
Pippi went second, picked Chiefs
