More than a hundred Manatee County School District employees 65 and older get vaccinated

MANATEE, Fla. (WWSB) -Representatives with the Manatee County School District announced on Monday more than a hundred of their employees were vaccinated or will be on Tuesday. On social media the district shared this was all able to happen thanks to a partnership with MCR Health.
In an email from the district, they said as of Monday afternoon 145 appointments were set for district employees 65 and older to get their vaccinations. Employees were still signing up for appointments during the day on Monday.
