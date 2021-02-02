307,000 more doses of the COVID vaccine shipped to Florida

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -The governor announced on Monday afternoon that the state is scheduled to receive more than 300,000 doses of the COVID vaccine from the federal government. The governor says to date 30% of people over 65 have received their first dose of the vaccine in our state. State records show Sarasota County has vaccinated more than 40,000 people and Manatee County more than 26,000. The governor said on Monday that state leaders and himself will not rest until every senior that wants a vaccine, gets vaccinated. We’re told more than one million seniors have already received the first dose so far. But as we know there are thousands, in our community alone that are still waiting on the local Florida Department of Health to receive more supply so they can land an appointment. Something the governor says he hope to see increased soon.