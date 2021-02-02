Manatee County to open applications for Emergency Rental Assistance

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County has announced it will be accepting applications for Emergency Rental Assistance.
Starting Feb. 16 at 8 a.m., you can access the Online Neighborly portal to register for assistance. You will need to select a preferred language and create a password. Manatee County officials cannot reset a forgotten password.
Funds will be provided as a grant for rent and landlord-paid utilities for approved applicants. Eligible renters may receive grant funds up to 12 months of assistance, if needed, through November 2021, whichever is less. Funds will be paid directly to the landlord.
To be eligible for this grant, a resident must meet the eligibility guidelines below and file an application through our online portal beginning Feb. 16.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.