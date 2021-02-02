First Alert Weather: Cold nights, cool days and windy weather till the weekend warmup

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We will start the day with gusty winds, temperatures fifteen degrees cooler than yesterday morning and in the low 50′s or upper 40′s, but with the promise of more late morning or afternoon sunshine. Still, the sun will not warm us that much today as we only climb into the upper 50′s today. Winds remain brisk out of the northwest today and High Surf Advisories and Rip Current Advisories and Small Craft Advisories remain in effect.