FDOH reports an 8.36% positivity rate on its dashboard update
By ABC7 Staff | February 2, 2021 at 3:09 PM EST - Updated February 2 at 3:09 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The statewide COVID-19 positivity rate was 8.36% Tuesday, with reported rates of 7.77% and 5.88% for Manatee and Sarasota Counties respectively.

Since March, 1,737,640 positive cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, an increase of 10,385 cases since Monday’s update.

137 new deaths have been reported since Monday bringing total deaths to 26,822. Any increases in death totals does not indicate that all the deaths occurred in the last 24 hours

124,282 people were tested Monday statewide. Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast:

COVID VACCINATIONS SO FAR

SARASOTA- FIRST DOSE: 32,589 SECOND DOSE: 9,350

MANATEE- FIRST DOSE: 19,653 SECOND DOSE: 7,502

CASE DATA FOR MANATEE

Total Cases: 28,914   Residents: 28,384   Residents Not in Florida: 0   Non-Residents: 530

Conditions and Care   Deaths: 503   Hospitalizations*     Residents: 1,267     Non-Residents: 34

Demographics of Cases

Age:   Age Range: 0 to 103   Median Age: 42

Gender:   Male: 13,114  (46%)   Female: 14,956 (53%)   Unknown/No data: 314 (<1%)

Race:   Black: 2,438  (9%)   White: 17,194  (61%)   Other: 4,521  (16%)   Unknown/No Data: 4,231  (15%)

Ethnicity:   Hispanic: 6,593  (23%)   Not-Hispanic: 15,241  (54%)   Unknown/No Data: 6,550  (23%)

CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA

Total Cases: 25,015   Residents: 23,897   Residents Not in Florida: 0   Non-Residents: 1,118

Conditions and Care   Deaths: 625   Hospitalizations*     Residents: 1,175     Non-Residents: 46

Demographics of Cases

Age:   Age Range: 0 to 105   Median Age: 49

Gender:   Male: 11,098  (46%)   Female: 12,693 (53%)   Unknown/No data: 106 (<1%)

Race:   Black: 1,375  (6%)   White: 16,858  (71%)   Other: 1,866  (8%)   Unknown/No Data: 3,798  (16%)

Ethnicity:   Hispanic: 2,725  (11%)   Not-Hispanic: 13,709  (57%)   Unknown/No Data: 7,463  (31%)

