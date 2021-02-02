FDOH reports an 8.36% positivity rate on its dashboard update

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The statewide COVID-19 positivity rate was 8.36% Tuesday, with reported rates of 7.77% and 5.88% for Manatee and Sarasota Counties respectively.
Since March, 1,737,640 positive cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, an increase of 10,385 cases since Monday’s update.
137 new deaths have been reported since Monday bringing total deaths to 26,822. Any increases in death totals does not indicate that all the deaths occurred in the last 24 hours
124,282 people were tested Monday statewide. Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast:
COVID VACCINATIONS SO FAR
SARASOTA- FIRST DOSE: 32,589 SECOND DOSE: 9,350
MANATEE- FIRST DOSE: 19,653 SECOND DOSE: 7,502
CASE DATA FOR MANATEE
Total Cases: 28,914 Residents: 28,384 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 530
Conditions and Care Deaths: 503 Hospitalizations* Residents: 1,267 Non-Residents: 34
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 103 Median Age: 42
Gender: Male: 13,114 (46%) Female: 14,956 (53%) Unknown/No data: 314 (<1%)
Race: Black: 2,438 (9%) White: 17,194 (61%) Other: 4,521 (16%) Unknown/No Data: 4,231 (15%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 6,593 (23%) Not-Hispanic: 15,241 (54%) Unknown/No Data: 6,550 (23%)
CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA
Total Cases: 25,015 Residents: 23,897 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 1,118
Conditions and Care Deaths: 625 Hospitalizations* Residents: 1,175 Non-Residents: 46
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 105 Median Age: 49
Gender: Male: 11,098 (46%) Female: 12,693 (53%) Unknown/No data: 106 (<1%)
Race: Black: 1,375 (6%) White: 16,858 (71%) Other: 1,866 (8%) Unknown/No Data: 3,798 (16%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 2,725 (11%) Not-Hispanic: 13,709 (57%) Unknown/No Data: 7,463 (31%)
