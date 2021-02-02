DeSantis announces more vaccine availability at Publix stores

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Governor Ron DeSantis announced the addition of Nassau, Pasco and Pinellas to the list of counties where Florida Publix pharmacies will administer the COVID-19 vaccine to seniors.
That means that 325 stores in 23 counties now offer the vaccine. All vaccinations by Publix at their select locations are by appointment only. If you are 65 or older, you can make an appointment here.
“My administration remains laser focused on making the COVID-19 vaccine accessible to seniors through our partnership with Publix,” said Governor DeSantis. “With the addition of Nassau, Pasco and Pinellas counties now administering vaccines, we are able to continue our ever-expanding mission to support Florida’s seniors.”
For a list of all vaccination sites at Publix locations in Florida, click HERE.
